ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A fatal crash occurred Saturday near milepost 120 on Wyoming 230 south of Riverside.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the motorcycle crash around 1:23 p.m. July 13.
Breckenridge, Colorado, resident Harry E. Gardner was driving a 2004 Harley-Davidson northbound on Wyoming 230. He failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and exited the left side of the roadway before colliding with a fence post, according to a press release.
Investigators said Gardner, 67, was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital. Driver fatigue, inattention, or a possible medical condition are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
This is the 86th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 54 at this point in 2018, 76 in 2017, and 48 in 2016 to date.
