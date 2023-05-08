LANDER — The majority of parents, staff, students, and coaches surveyed agree with a proposed policy that would submit Lander students involved in activities to drug tests.
The Fremont County School District #1 Board has mulled the proposal for months as a way to curb drug use among students, and it reached a consensus to move forward with the concept on Tuesday.
But questions surfaced at the end of the school board discussion about whether enough resources – such as substance abuse counseling and evaluations – are available locally to accommodate the policy.
Melinda Cox, who works as both the community mental health grant manager/in-school suspension monitor for the district, is a member of the Lander City Council and was acting as a liaison for the city. She told the school board that the resources the proposed policy calls for are limited in Fremont County.
The policy includes escalating consequences for students who test positive for drugs or alcohol. A first positive drug test would require a substance-abuse assessment from a drug counselor to resume participation in an activity; more positive tests would require additional such counselor sessions.
But Cox said there’s a pretty long wait for that kind of treatment here.
For a substance-abuse evaluation, “You’re looking at three to four months,” she told the board. “For an adolescent, three to four months is a lifetime. We are very limited in resources in our county.”
That type of wait would impact the consequences in the proposed drug-testing policy.
For the first offense, a student would miss five days of practice and be barred from performing in public for 14 days but could resume with written proof of an alcohol/drug-use assessment from a drug counselor. A delay in accessing that treatment could mean kids would be unable to resume sports or other extra-curricular programs for much longer than what’s prescribed in the draft policy.
Cox told the board that it would be good to bring the county attorney’s office, the Lander police chief, and others to the table to discuss the policy and the broader issue of drug use among minors.
In years past, she said, the juvenile justice system had a different approach to drug offenses than it does today.
“This wasn’t something that you were having to discuss 10 years ago, because the juvenile justice system was taking care of it differently,” Cox explained. “Schools are having to become more involved in a system that they once didn’t have to participate in,” she said of drug use at school.
As far as the city as a partner, Cox was eager to bring other leaders to the conversation.
“We’re really on board in trying to make this better,” she said, adding that drug use among young people negatively impacts the city of Lander as a whole.
District survey
The district conducted a survey that included students themselves, coaches, staff, and parents, and in every margin, those queried were in favor of the proposed drug-test policy.
The combined results were a 60-40 split, with the majority of those who responded stating clearly: I support drug/alcohol testing for students involved in sports/activities.
Fifty-eight percent of parents are in favor of the policy; 72% of Lander school staff agree. Among students, the divide was a bit closer: 52% thought drug testing was a good idea, as opposed to 48% who objected.
The coaches surveyed were a smaller sampling, Lander Superintendent Dr. Dave Barker noted, with 15 responding: An overwhelming 93%, or 14 of 15, said they thought testing kids for drug use was a good idea.
“I think enough people think there’s a problem,” board member Scott Jensen said of the survey.
‘Worth it’
The state Supreme Court has limited school testing to kids who participate in activities, and some have said that’s the wrong population to scrutinize. Jensen said increases in students using drugs or alcohol on school premises, which falls under a different and stricter policy, shows a “serious addiction” – and something of the canary in the coal mine.
If those kids are so addicted they are using at school, he said, it illustrates how deep their addiction is.
Of the policy that focuses on students enrolled in activities, he said, some people feel “there’s some sort of divide between good kids and bad kids, and this [policy] is targeting the good kids … I think that totally misses the mark.”
Board members discussed what other components would be needed to make the policy successful.
Member Aileen Brew suggested that the district need some baseline student survey data about substance use that could be repeated over time to show whether the policy was effective in deterring drug use.
Board member Karen Harms said it was important for the district to evaluate its other policies and procedures – such as expulsion as the consequence of drug and alcohol use on school grounds – to make sure that they work together consistently.
“Because we don’t have a tiered system [policy for use at school],” she said. “We have a ‘You’re expelled, and you’re charged’ [policy].”
Board member Dr. Kathy Hitt agreed.
“If we assume passing one policy is going to solve the problem, we’re misleading ourselves,” she said of curbing student substance abuse.
She advocated for having building administrators share all the work they do on the prevention side of things, so that the board could consider the policy holistically as part of the entire district’s efforts to curb and prevent drug use among students.
“We may be surprised at how extensive [building-level prevention programming] already is,” she said. “I don’t know.”
District leaders will also have to determine the frequency of testing under the proposed policy, along with cost estimates. Jensen suggested all students could be tested at the beginning of an athletic or activity season, with random testing to follow.
Hitt noted it would be important to monitor student participation in activities and athletics to ensure the policy wasn’t deterring kids from going out for sports or other extra-curriculars. Barker shared that about 90% of students at the high school currently partake in athletics and activities, with about 65% at the middle school level.
Comments from the survey on the proposed policy were not included in the public board meeting agenda, but several board members referenced them.
Jensen said he was dismayed to see the perception that the district and coaches “sweep drug use under the rug,” adding that he didn’t believe that was the case, and if it were, it would be a fireable offense.
“Whether that’s fact or fiction, it is out there,” said Hitt. “So we have to be ready to address that somehow.”
Several board members noted that the policy itself would help to push back against the perception that Fremont County School District #1 doesn’t take substance abuse seriously. Eventually, Jensen said, someone is going to miss a championship game because of this policy, which would further emphasize Lander schools’ intolerance of drug and alcohol abuse.
“If we lose our state championship swimming streak because of this … That would be worth it, in my opinion,” he said.
Board chair Jared Kail said he wanted the new policy to go into effect for the upcoming school year; Lander school leaders are expected to continue to review the drug-testing initiative through the summer months.
