RIVERTON (WNE) — While tribe-owned casinos closed their doors to limit coronavirus spread on Monday, the Northern Arapaho Business Council received a letter announcing their own financial crisis.
The tribe's accounts payable bank ledger was $181,075 in the hole on Monday, according to a letter to the NABC from Northern Arapaho Tribe chief financial officer Ryan Ortiz.
The deficit occurred before the casinos closed.
In the letter, Ortiz asked for funds from the casino's account to help manage the imbalance and pay the tribe's bills.
"As we all know, the WRC (casino) has put aside $600,000 to purchase a gasoline business," he wrote in the letter obtained by The Ranger. "With a huge reduction of cash flows I suggest that the WRC send that to us for use as needed during this situation."
The reallocation of what was intended as the tribe's prospective gasoline business startup fund into accounts payable would give the tribe $418,925 with which to pay bills, based on the reported shortfall.
Internal payroll, reportedly, is managed through a separate account.
"The global economic downturn and decline in oil and gas prices have real ramifications for the Northern Arapaho Tribe," wrote NAT communications director Matthew Benson on Wednesday evening.
Benson added that the business council will try to minimize the financial impact on tribal members caused by the economic fallout in the minerals industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.