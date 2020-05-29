LINGLE (WNE) —Mayor George Siglin and the Lingle Town Council have decided that if COVID-19 takes a financial toll on the town, it will start with them.
The town’s leaders voted unanimously that no one on the council would take a salary for their duties on the council for the next two years, beginning with the new fiscal year on July 1.
“I had touched base with everyone of you about the salaries we get paid as a council and the mayor,” Siglin said. “Starting the fiscal year on July 1, in agreement with everybody – and they’ve all expressed the same desire I have – we will not take a salary for the next two years. I know cuts are going to come, and if there is going to be cutting, it’s going to start at the top. It will start with us.”
The announcement the mayor and council would be foregoing their salaries came at the tail of a 15-minute council meeting on May 20. Earlier in the agenda, Siglin asked the council to consider cutting their meetings to once a month for the duration of the summer months.
“Our second meetings are not very business-pressed, I should say, so maybe for the months of June, July and August, you guys might consider starting in June that we don’t have our second meetings,” Siglin said.
Councilman Joe Welte said the only issue would be if the council needed to pass an item on multiple readings in a certain time frame, but the council could call an emergency meeting in order to do so.
