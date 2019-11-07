NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Everything but Shadow, the dog taken by two Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp inmates who escaped on Sept. 22, and a few tools have been returned to Weston County, according to Mike Moore, Newcastle’s city engineer, and Mark Horan, Wyoming Department of Corrections public information officer.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported that Jason Green and Robert Simpson had both been apprehended in Texas after their escape from the honor camp just north of Newcastle. The two individuals left the facility sometime between 8 p.m. and inmate count at 10 p.m., according to Warden Todd Martin, taking a dog who was part of the camp’s Project LOVED with them.
The two men, Martin said, headed west on foot after leaving the facility. They then broke into the Newcastle City Shop, stole a truck and left for Laramie before heading to Texas.
Documentation from the Circuit Court of the Sixth Judicial District, Weston County, shows both Green and Simpson facing charges of escape: felony conviction, theft of $1,000 or more and burglary. The escape charge alone is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment.
“The dog is still missing. At one point, it was thought that the inmates might have dropped the dog off at an animal shelter in Texas, but that lead hasn’t panned out,” Horan said. “The dog is microchipped, though, so we’re hoping someone will find him eventually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.