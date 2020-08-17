CHEYENNE (WNE) – Wyoming teachers will have a chance to ask Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow a few questions next week about schools reopening.
On Tuesday, both Balow and Gordon are scheduled to appear on the new teacher-focused podcast called Wyoming WebEd Radio, where they will answer a selection of questions submitted by teachers from all over the state.
“As the summer has rolled on with COVID-19, lots of voices have been heard, but teachers’ voices haven’t been heard, so we reached out to the governor and the state superintendent to say ‘Hey, can we interview you’ and ask questions teachers have?’” James Kapptie said.
He’s a social studies teacher at Johnson Junior High School in Cheyenne, and he cofounded the podcast with two University of Wyoming professors earlier this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic upended traditional instruction last spring.
Both Balow and Gordon agreed to make an appearance on the podcast. Although the window to submit questions has already closed, anyone will be able to listen to Tuesday’s episode and gather insight on schools reopening from the state’s top brass.
“We set out to interview teachers and people from Wyoming about things that they’re doing during the COVID-19 situation to provide some quick professional development for teachers,” said Kapptie.
All of the podcast’s episodes are archived on WDE’s YouTube channel.
After next week’s big episode, which will open dialogue between teachers and the state officials making some of the decisions about what learning will look like this year, the show will record one more episode before concluding its first season.
Williams said she’s already anticipating season two, which will start sometime later this fall.
