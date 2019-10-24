Escape rooms made out of rail cars where participants are encouraged to solve mysteries top the list of activities being held this weekend around Wyoming.
An escape room fundraiser hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Douglas to be held through the weekend will allow participants to scour one of three train cars in the town’s Locomotive Park for clues to the mystery surrounding a group of terrorists who have planted a bomb on a train.
A fourth escape room, for younger participants, will follow an “Alice in Wonderland” Theme and will be held at Jen’s Books in downtown Douglas.
For more information, visit the Boys and Girls Club website at BGCDouglas.com.
Other activities scheduled for the weekend include:
A “Zombie Dash” in Pinedale on Saturday (VisitPinedale.org/events/event/zombie-dash);
A Halloween carnival in Boulder on Saturday (VisitPinedale.org/events/event/halloween-carnival)
A “pumpkin shoot” in Newcastle on Saturday (NewcastleWyo.com/events)
A “Metaphysical Fair” in Rock Springs on Friday (SweetwaterLibraries.com/event_detail.php?news_id=3857);
A “Boo-fest” in Gillette on Saturday;
Halloween Night at the Museum at Lander’s Pioneer Museum on Friday and Saturday (FremontCountyMuseums.com/event/halloween-night-at-the-museum/), and
Trolley Ghost Tours in Cheyenne Friday through Sunday.
For more information on these and other events, visit the Wyoming Tourism Division’s website at TravelWyoming.com.
