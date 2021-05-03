The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 31 cases in the past week.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state saw 372 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases since April 26, along with 100 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries in the state grew by 439, leaving Wyoming with 441 active cases, an increase of 31 over April 26.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 87; Albany County had 63; Sweetwater County had 59; Natrona County had 35; Park had 34; Uinta had 30; Fremont had 21; Teton had 15; Campbell and Carbon had 14; Sheridan had 12; Big Horn had 10; Lincoln had eight; Sublette and Washakie had seven; Converse had six; Niobrara had five; Hot Spring and Weston had four, and Goshen and Platte had three.
Crook and Johnson counties had no active cases as of Monday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties, with Laramie County reporting the highest increase at 68, followed by Sweetwater County with 64.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 58,290 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Of those, 57,142 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.