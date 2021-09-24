Man pleads guilty to minor sex abuse and DUI charges
CHEYENNE (WNE) –- A local man admitted Thursday in Laramie County District Court to repeatedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.
William Lawrence Dolan, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and felony driving under the influence, fourth offense or greater, as part of a plea agreement.
On July 21, 2020, the victim in the sexual abuse case, who was 15 years old at the time, went to the Cheyenne Police Department building to report a sexual assault, according to court documents.
The girl said Dolan, who was 25 at the time, had been staying with her family from April through June of that year. The girl told a Cheyenne police officer that she and Dolan had sexual intercourse at least 20 times during that period, along with other sex acts.
In the DUI case, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Dolan on Dec. 9. Dolan had been driving 85 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, according to court documents.
Three children under the approximate age of 5 were passengers in the car, and the trooper smelled alcohol. Dolan told the trooper he’d consumed two shots of vodka about two hours before being stopped. He refused to give a breath sample, so his blood was later drawn at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after the trooper obtained a warrant.
Dolan had five prior convictions for driving under the influence in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, and was serving a four-year probation sentence at the time for a previous felony DUI conviction, according to court documents.
Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher set Dolan’s sentencing for Jan. 13.
———
Strangulation qualifies as ‘habitual offender’
PINEDALE (WNE) — A man living in Bondurant is charged with strangulation of a household member and 13 separate counts of domestic battery – each based on specific injuries he allegedly struck to a woman who was living with him.
Mark S. Estrada remains in custody since his Sept. 13 arrest, with bond set at $500,000 cash or surety.
On Sept. 13, the Elkhorn Lodge owner called Sublette County dispatch, asking for a deputy to come help the woman who lived with his tenant Estrada so she could gather personal belongings, an affidavit says. She was afraid to go into the apartment alone, he said.
Sgt. Jack Killey said the “very frightened” woman had multiple bruises on her face and hands, and he called Sublette County EMS to come to Bondurant.
When Sublette EMS arrived, a deputy took the woman to the ambulance while others covered possible exits and arrested Estrada, who was “highly intoxicated” and would not come to the door, according to Killey’s affidavit.
The woman had black eyes, finger-shaped bruising, patches of hair pulled out, older bruising over her back and bruises from her knees to ankles on both legs, according to their affidavits. She was taken by ambulance to St. John’s Hospital.
The woman said on Sept. 12 Estrada closed both hands around her throat allegedly for about 10 seconds.
Sublette County Deputy Attorney Clayton Melinkovich filed 16 charges against Estrada on Sept. 16 in Circuit Court.
Estrada faces the felony strangulation charge as a “habitual offender” with two previous felony convictions, one for stalking in Campbell County and one for assaulting a peace officer in Pueblo County, Colorado.
The strangulation charge as a habitual offender has maximum penalties of 10 to 50 years in prison and $10,000 fine.
