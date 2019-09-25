CHEYENNE (WNE) – Based on the contents of a recent climate survey, Lt. Col. Nicholas Petren has been relieved of his command of the 90th Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
Col. Damian Schlussel, commander of the 90th Security Forces Group, relieved Petren due to his inability to maintain a “healthy command climate,” according to a news release.
It was also unlikely the climate would improve under Petren’s command, and it was in the best interest of the airmen in the Security Forces Squadron for the change of command to take place, public affairs officer 2nd Lt. Emily Seaton told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday. The change was effective Monday.
“The Air Force values and encourages a positive work atmosphere where all airmen are treated with dignity and respect and cannot condone leadership actions that do not uphold these ideals,” the release stated.
A temporary commander was put in charge of the 90th Security Forces Squadron until a permanent replacement can be found. Petren was assigned to a different position at the base until he rotates to another location.
Petren’s new position wasn’t known, Seaton said, and due to the Federal Privacy Act, the actions Petren took that caused an unhealthy command climate cannot be disclosed.
A healthy command climate is one that fosters trust and confidence in an airman’s job, Seaton said. It’s also a climate that fosters teamwork and is one where people feel valued.
