CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have declined 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 26.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.09 per gallon Sunday. The most expensive was $4.79, a difference of $1.70 per gallon between the two locations.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to
GasBuddy's data comes from weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was posted on Sept. 12, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.