CHEYENNE (WNE) — A local man is facing an aggravated vehicular homicide charge after the death of the person he allegedly struck last month.
Bryan R. Ciccone, 45, of Cheyenne has been accused of striking with his vehicle on Aug. 22 a man who was walking along the side of East Lincolnway, severely injuring the pedestrian.
The pedestrian, identified in a probable cause affidavit as Anthony Gabriel, 29 or 30 years old, died Aug. 28. An autopsy performed Sept. 6 determined the cause of death was “blunt force trauma to the head and neck due to being struck by a motor vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Documents filed in Laramie County Circuit Court on Sept. 8 charged Ciccone with aggravated vehicular homicide while driving under the influence – or, in the alternative, aggravated vehicular homicide while driving in a reckless manner. Both felony charges carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 21 in circuit court here.
Ciccone was originally charged Aug. 23 with DUI with serious bodily injury.
At about 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, an officer with the Cheyenne Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lincolnway, following a report of a pedestrian-involved motor vehicle incident.
Ciccone told the officer he passed out while he was driving and hit someone walking along the side of the street, later identified as Gabriel. Ciccone said he woke up while driving in the field, with witnesses yelling that he hit a pedestrian, according to court documents.
Gabriel was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.” He was pronounced dead six days later.
This story was published on Sept. 15, 2022.
