Wyoming gasoline prices down slightly in the past week
CHEYENNE WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have declined 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.22 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.84, a difference of $1.05 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.19 per gallon higher than a year ago.
———
New conservation easement protects 280 acres along crucial migration routes
JACKSON (WNE) —A new conservation easement will add another piece to the puzzle of protecting big game migrations, open space and agricultural heritage along the edges of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
The Green River Valley Program of the Jackson Hole Land Trust has secured a 280-acre conservation easement along Sublette County’s Jack Creek just northeast of Bondurant, the trust announced in a Thursday news release.
Surrounded by national forest, the ranch lies at the northern end of the 150-mile Red Desert to Hoback mule deer migration corridor. In addition to mule deer, the property also supports pronghorn and elk migrations and provides crucial winter habitat for moose.
“Our family finds value in preserving part of the migration corridor for wildlife while allowing grazing for the domestic animals that are part of our ranching heritage,”
Jo Mack, rancher and wildlife artist, said in the news release.
The Mack family purchased the ranch in 1948. The conservation easement was inked Nov. 22.
“The Mack family has thoughtfully stewarded this property for over 70 years and this easement ensures the key conservation and agricultural values they have worked hard to preserve will be protected in perpetuity,” Land Trust President Max Ludington said in the release.
According to the Land Trust, the easement encompasses a mosaic of diverse habitat, including open grassland, riparian willow shrubland, wetland, sage-steppe and stands of mixed aspen and conifer forest.
Approximately 1.25 miles of Jack Creek run through the ranch, combining with several freshwater springs to create almost 60 acres of wetlands. Coupled with open pastureland, the riparian corridor provides prime habitat for a variety of native birds like great blue herons, neotropical migrant songbirds, sandhill cranes, waterfowl, and shorebirds.
———
Sleeping Giant delays opening
CODY (WNE) — This year may not be offering the snow start to the season Sleeping Giant Ski Area owner Nick Piazza was hoping for, but he said the mountain is still moving full steam ahead in preparation for the upcoming season.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s been frustrating,” he said. “It is what it is.”
Last week, Sleeping Giant pushed back its planned opening date from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17 due to lack of natural snowfall and cold temperatures needed to make snow.
Piazza said by pushing back opening day by two weeks, it will ensure the mountain can offer solid riding conditions when it does open. Although the hill was already open at this point last year, it was operating with a very thin base layer with rocks exposed in numerous spots.
Piazza said the mountain was able to make snow on 3-4 nights earlier this year, but that snow mostly melted away. On one recent night, his snowmakers waited on standby all night for temperatures to get cold enough, only to be taunted by Mother Nature as temperatures actually increased through the night.
Piazza said he is optimistic the late start to winter will be followed with a correspondingly late finish.
“Last season, we had some of our best conditions in March,” he said.
