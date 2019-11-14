Wyoming residents in search of something different to do this weekend could take in a community theater production.
There are several offerings across the state, including a “vertical dance retelling” of Lewis Carroll’s best-known story. Catch “Wonderland: Alice’s Adventures in Three-Dimensional Space” Friday or Saturday evening or Sunday afternoon in Laramie ( https://visitlaramie.org/event/wonderland-alices-adventures-in-three-dimensional-space ).
Other theatrical performances include:
“The Sunshine Boys,” a Neil Simon play, performed by the Cheyenne Little Theater on Friday and Saturday night, as well as Sunday afternoon (http://www.cheyennelittletheatre.org) and, at the community college in Rock Springs both Friday and Saturday night, “My Fair Lady” (https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=wwcct).
Other events around the state include sheep dog trials on Saturday and the Up in Arms Gun Show & Flea Market throughout the weekend, both at the Cam-Plex in Gillette
(https://www.cam-plex.com/events);
a VFW AUX Pancake Breakfast Sunday morning at the VFW in Wheatland (http://www.plattechamber.com/Visitor/Events), and
Saturday Night Fights in Casper (https://www.visitcasper.com/event/saturday-night-fights/1179/).
