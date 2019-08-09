LARAMIE (WNE) — Albany County School District No. 1’s school board will decide Wednesday whether to begin offering girls softball at Laramie High School, starting in 2021.
Assuming the school board does approve the proposal, Laramie High School will become the eighth school to commit to the sport — the benchmark for getting the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
When the school board initially voted on whether to offer softball in February, the proposal died on a 4-4 vote.
However, two of the board members who voted no at that meeting indicated this week they’ll vote “aye” next week.
When the proposal originally failed this winter, board members who voted against softball were mostly concerned about the timing of the vote.
With the Legislature still deciding on K-12 funding for the 2020 fiscal year at the time, some board members wanted to wait until they finished their upcoming year’s budget before deciding if funds were available to add a new sport.
Ultimately, an improved revenue picture means the district will actually add to their cash reserves this year.
Board Chair Janice Marshall, who voted against softball this winter, said at a Wednesday work session she now is “comfortable that there is room in our budget to support softball.”
Board member Jason Tangeman, who also originally voted against softball in February, said this week he’ll vote in favor of softball next week “barring something extraordinary happening between now and next Wednesday.”
