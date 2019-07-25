RIVERTON (WNE) — The Fremont County Coroner’s Office is starting the new fiscal year with a deficit as a result of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
Coroner Mark Stratmoen blamed the tariffs – and the “infinite wisdom” of the current federal administration – for a 20 percent, or $600, increase in the cost of the 150 body bags that he buys every year from China.
“It’s one of those little hidden things that, due to the trade wars, is starting to affect us down the line,” Stratmoen told the Fremont County Commission. “So when you see a negative item appear on the budget once we pay for that – after you’ve just approved the new budget – that’s the reason.”
He noted that the body bag purchase usually is the “largest single item planned for” in the coroner’s operating supplies budget.
“(We) will start fiscal year 2020 by wiping that line item out to a negative,” he said.
