ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — ExxonMobil officials came before the Sweetwater County Commission at Tuesday’s regular meeting to announce plans for an expansion of its carbon dioxide capture facilities in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
The company is applying for a Wyoming Industrial Siting Permit to build and operate the Labarge Carbon Capture Project at the existing Shute Creek processing facility in Lincoln County and the adjacent carbon dioxide compression facility in Sweetwater County.
Pam Heatherington, asset manager at ExxonMobil, spoke to commissioners about the company’s plans. She said the approximately $260 million project would include installation of equipment to capture low pressure CO2 and bring it up to the correct pressure to sell it and also to facilitate the disposal of excess CO2.
A tentative timeline estimates construction to begin in August of 2020 and be completed in October of 2022 with facility commissioning and startup between October and December of 2022. Heatherington said the project is expected to employ a peak labor force of 388 workers with 11 new permanent local positions. In response to a question, it was estimated that about 10% of the construction workforce would consist of local labor.
A handout on the project estimates sales and use tax revenue during construction at $3.2 million in Sweetwater County and $3.9 million in Lincoln County.
“This should be good news for Lincoln and Sweetwater County,” Heatherington said.
