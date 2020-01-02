CHEYENNE (WNE) — There are more officers with wagging tails and perky ears these days at the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department.
These five K9s have their noses on the scent out in Laramie County, and now there’s even one inside the Laramie County jail.
The sheriff’s department recently approved a position for a dedicated single-purpose narcotics detection K9 for the jail. This new recruit, Treu, is a 19-month-old German shepherd, who will help cut down on controlled substances that illegally make their way into the jail to help keep it safer.
Treu’s handler, Cpl. Harold Johnson, sold Treu to Laramie County for $1 to be the new jail K9. Usually, getting a law enforcement K9 can cost about $15,000, with the possibility of additional thousands of dollars spent on maintaining training, vet bills, safety equipment and more.
“Once the word’s out that there’s now a narcotics dog in the jail, that’s definitely going to cut down on the amount of stuff (coming in) that’s so dangerous,” said Sgt. Jeffery Lambing, K9 unit supervisor. “We have people potentially that could overdose under our care and custody, and we don’t need that publicity.”
Lambing said Laramie County will have the only jail in the state with a dedicated narcotics dog. He added that it’s important to keep drugs out of the jail because if an inmate comes into the jail with their stash, they could control a jail pod.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.