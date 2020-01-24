PINEDALE (WNE) – In January alone, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has already announced two “ozone outlooks” warning the public about possible high ozone levels in the Upper Green River Basin.
The first high levels are happening again this winter at the DEQ’s Boulder air-quality monitoring station, where numerous exceedances occurred late in the 2019 winter ozone season.
The DEQ’s new Paradise Road Mobile Station also shows elevated ozone levels in the same time periods.
DEQ’s second “ozone outlook” came on Wednesday, Jan. 22, forecasting possibly high ozone levels during the weekend. Air-quality monitors at Pinedale, Boulder and Paradise Road Mobile data show high one-hour levels into Wednesday.
Winter ozone was first discovered in the Upper Green River Basin, where polluting emissions from combustion, such as volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, are the main known precursors for ozone formation.
Snow cover, low wind, direct sunlight and temperature inversions are factors that the DEQ Air Quality Division study to forecast potentially high ozone levels.
“We never claimed we could control winter ozone development,” said DEQ spokesman Keith Guille in an interview Thursday. “We can only try to curb it as much as possible.”
DEQ’s compliance staff in the Pinedale Anticline and Jonah Field are making site inspections and working with operators and contractors to “make sure everybody is living up to what they signed up for,” Guille said.
Two full-time inspectors – to be joined soon by a third – have made 102 inspections in the past 23 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.