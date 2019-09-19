TEN SLEEP (WNE) — The Washakie County School District No. 2 School Board met on Monday, Sept. 9 to give final approval for employees in Ten Sleep schools to conceal carry firearms.
Five teachers were officially approved for concealed carry at Ten Sleep School during executive session on Monday night, after they were able to pass a psychological examination, a class put on by the Worland Police Department, and a drug test to garner final approval to conceal carry.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 10, the day after approval, the teachers were allowed to conceal carry. The board worked on the concealed carry rule most of 2018, giving final adoption to the concealed carry rule in January of this year.
The Wyoming Legislature in 2017 passed a law allowing districts the ability to arm staff.
