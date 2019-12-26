GREEN RIVER (WNE) — Changes to the county’s industrial solar permitting rules, which would force developers to seek comments from the trona industry and state agencies like the Wyoming Game and Fish Department were approved by the Sweetwater County commissioners recently in a 4-0 vote.
The changes approved on Dec. 17 come after issues arose during the Sweetwater Solar permitting process. A second solar facility, Raven Solar, is proposed near the current Sweetwater Solar location.
“I think it’s a good change, a good addition,” Commissioner Randy Wendling said.
Craig Rood, representing Ciner, said he has nothing against the regulation changes and encouraged the commissioners to avoid permitting additional solar projects on land tied to trona leases.
“We’re not against solar,” Rood said. “We’re against solar on the trona reserves.”
Rood said large-scale expansions are being planned and solar facilities could impact those expansion plans. He also invited the commissioners to look at the Sweetwater Solar facility and see how it has impacted local wildlife.
Concerns about the project impacting wildlife migration were realized earlier this month when herd of more than 1,000 antelope were funneled onto the nearby highway. This impact was predicted by the Wyoming Game and Fish in written comments submitted to the county’s land use office during the Sweetwater Solar permitting process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.