CHEYENNE — The ongoing debate about Laramie County School District 1’s book checkout policy for school libraries continued during Monday evening’s Board of Trustees meeting, as those in attendance discussed the latest draft policy.
Many former teachers and concerned parents came to the meeting to express their disappointment with board members for supporting the proposed policy.
The implications of the book policy led one teacher to resign on the first day of the 2023-24 school year.
“The toxic culture created by the school board by allowing and engaging in those who are attacking teachers and youth is detrimental to the morale and well-being of all teachers and students,” said Abby Kircher, a special education teacher who has been an educator for 20 years.
“These actions have overshadowed the missions of providing and supporting inclusive learning. It is creating an atmosphere of distrust and hostility, making it challenging to focus on what truly matters — our children, the education and growth of our students.
“It is disheartening to resign from this profession. ... Ultimately, I cannot work in an environment such as this.”
The policy
For the past few months, discussion of the policy has centered on how to define whether books are “sexually explicit.” Supporters of the proposed four-category policy want district librarians to create a list of books deemed explicit and allow parents the option to bar their children from reading those books.
The policy proposes that parents must pick from four options for their children: no access to sexually explicit materials, parent-limited access to such materials (opt-in), open access to all library materials and no access to the library at all.
The district currently has a single opt-out option, in which parents tell school officials which materials they don’t want their children to be able to check out.
The first choice would require a list of all school books reported to the district as explicit to be reviewed for content. The LCSD1 superintendent ultimately would have the ability to decide whether a book is explicit. Regardless of whether a book is explicit or not, though, the book will remain on the list. Trustee Rene Hinkle said this would put a large burden on educators and librarians.
Initially, the district’s lawyer specified that only parents could nominate a book for review. After some discussion, the board decided that, since many people at the meeting did not have children in LCSD1, the nomination of explicit books should be open to anyone.
This proposal would compel all parents to select one of the four options for their student, instead of asking just those who object to opt out.
Ongoing discussion
Educators opposed to this proposed policy say it’s overstating the problem — one they say can be solved by the existing opt-out system. Critics also say the proposed policy and discussion around it paints trained school librarians as incompetent or predatory.
“People, please don’t take that teaching tool away from educators,” said Barb Cook, a former teacher with the district who has grandchildren in LCSD1. “Allow all sorts of books to be available to teachers and children. But I also believe that parents are a kid’s first teachers, so, if they think a book is not appropriate for their child, then we have the opt-out policy in the district.
“But please don’t take those books away from my grandkids, because I want my grandkids to become compassionate and informed human beings.”
Another speaker, later in the meeting, responded to these comments, expressing skepticism related to teachers and librarians as trained experts.
“A lot of people talk about how you hire professionals to curate these books, and we hear a lot about (how) professionals are hired,” said Erin Moskowitz. “The parents were hired by God to take care of the children and make those decisions.”
Kathy Scigliano criticized the books in school libraries on moral terms. She told the Board of Trustees that students are being exposed to pornographic content at school.
“If any of the books that parents have been finding ... were in the workplace environment,” Scigliano said, “it would be immediately brought to HR’s attention. ... If a man brought a sexually explicit book to work and handed it to a woman coworker and told her she should read it, he could be brought up on sexual harassment charges.
“We need to stop saying it’s OK because it’s school. They are minors, under 18, period, end of story. ... Minors do not have a First Amendment right to pornographic material.”
Some supporters made broad claims about the harm books could do. Another former educator, Scott Mattson, likened books to cigarettes and alcohol.
“The drinking age was raised from 18 to 21,” he said. “Certain individuals couldn’t handle that type of responsibility. ... We understand, with sexually explicit material and information, if not used responsibly ... it can have bad consequences, unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases, things like that. ... It’s important to restrict access to other types of things. For instance, you don’t leave a loaded gun out in your house. You put it in a safe place. You can take the bullets out.”
A teacher resigns
A group of current and former educators gathered in the lobby of Storey Gymnasium ahead of the meeting. They passed out stickers for policy opponents to wear at the meeting that read, “45& gt;9.”
Kircher, one of the people in that group, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the stickers referred to statements previously made by the board. Kircher said opponents of the new policy were told that there was roughly an even split between supporters and opponents of the new policy.
However, Kircher said that they counted 45 people who had written to the board opposing the new policy and nine that supported it. She said they wanted to remind the board that 45 is more than nine.
Another former educator told the board she was making twice as much as a nurse since she left teaching, and also expressed her distaste for the new policy. She emphasized to the board that the resignation of Kircher was a “horrible, sad thing.”
Defining explicit
After public comment, the board spent a long period of time discussing the language of the proposed policy with LCSD1 attorney Amy Pauli. Board vice chairperson Christy Klaassen, one of the policy’s most vocal supporters on the board, had a number of language clarifications for Pauli.
Pauli’s draft attempted to stay to the letter of the concerns of the board, while being legally sound. One of the issues Klaassen raised was about the definition of “sexually explicit content.” Klaassen called the definition, which used the term “gratuitous and pervasively vulgar,” too vague. Instead, she argued for a more general definition that included any video, audio or textual depiction of sexual conduct.
Klaassen also briefly proposed the idea of notifying those who select the “open access” option for their child that it means their children will be exposed to sexual content. Chairman Tim Bolin shot down the idea, however, saying that it would seem too close to casting aspersions on parents for their choices.
Many people who supported the proposed policy said it takes a lot of work to make sure their children are not exposed to sexual content.
“It’s really hard to come up with a list of every author and every book title, and it’s a very cumbersome process,” said Trustee Alicia Smith, nearly in tears. “I don’t want my children to read those things. I really don’t have the time to come up with all of those book titles, and so, it’s really, the way it currently is, it’s not fair for some parents.”
Smith continued to say that people like her are often too busy to make a list of all the books she deems objectionable, so the duty would be better left to district staff.
The board will vote on whether to approve an amended version of the policy at its next meeting on Sept. 25. After that, the policy will enter a 45-day public comment period before it will be voted on a final time.
This story was published on September 13, 2023.
