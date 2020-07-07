Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7

Albany: 39

Big Horn: 20

Campbell: 62

Carbon: 16

Converse: 16

Crook: 7

Fremont: 328

Goshen: 6

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 16

Laramie: 194

Lincoln: 32

Natrona: 130

Niobrara: 1

Park: 63

Platte: 3

Sheridan: 19

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 112

Teton: 114

Uinta: 152

Washakie: 35

Weston: 1

Total 1,378

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7

Albany: 4

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 11

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 42

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 104

Lincoln: 5

Natrona: 23

Niobrara: 1

Park: 7

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 8

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 10

Teton: 32

Uinta: 38

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 333

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7

Albany: 27

Big Horn: 12

Campbell: 50

Carbon: 21

Converse: 26

Crook: 7

Fremont: 294

Goshen: 7

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 19

Laramie: 228

Lincoln: 18

Natrona: 93

Niobrara: 2

Park: 33

Platte 2

Sheridan: 19

Sublette: 6

Sweetwater: 82

Teton: 122

Uinta: 159

Washakie: 34

Weston: 1

Total: 1,274