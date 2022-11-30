Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing overnight. Low 12F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.