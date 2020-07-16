The number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen in Wyoming since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March increased by 39 on Thursday to total 1,644.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 14 counties reported new cases on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the number of patients to have recovered since mid-March grew by 34, resulting in an increase in the number of active coronavirus cases in the state by five to total 464 on Thursday.
The Health Department also announced Thursday that a Fremont County man and a Sweetwater County woman were the 23rd and 24th Wyoming residents to die as a result of COVID-19.
The department said the older man and older woman both had underlying health conditions that put them at risk of complications from the coronavirus.
In its daily update, the Department of Health said new cases were reported in Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Crook, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta counties. Teton County saw the largest increase at 11.
As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases seen in Fremont County since mid-March totaled 360; Laramie County had 242; Uinta County had 175; Natrona and Teton counties had 148; Sweetwater County had 147; Park had 80; Campbell had 74; Albany had 47; Washakie had 38; Lincoln had 37; Sheridan had 29; Big Horn had 27;Johnson had 18; Carbon and Converse had 17; Crook and Hot Springs had nine; Goshen had eight; Sublette had seven; Platte and Weston had three, and Niobrara had one.
The number of recoveries seen since mid-March totaled 1,540 on Thursday, including 1,241 among patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 299 patients with probable cases.
A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient goes for three days without a fever and has seen improvements in respiratory problems.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested. The state has seen 382 probable cases since mid-March, the Health Department said.
The combined numbers showed Wyoming had 464 active cases, including 381 patients with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus and 83 with probable coronavirus.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 89; Fremont County had 87; Natrona County had 46; Park County had 40; Uinta County had 38; Teton County had 30; Sweetwater County had 26; Campbell had 22; Albany had 20; Big Horn had 19; Lincoln and Sheridan had 12; Carbon had nine; Washakie had three; Crook, Goshen, Johnson, Sublette and Weston counties had two, and Converse had one.
Hot Springs, Niobrara and Platte counties continued to be free of any active coronavirus cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Although 24 Wyoming residents have died as a result of the virus, two of those patients were living in Colorado at the time they were diagnosed with the illness and they were not counted as confirmed cases in Wyoming.
