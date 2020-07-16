Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16

Albany: 20

Big Horn: 19

Campbell: 22

Carbon: 9

Converse: 1

Crook: 2

Fremont: 87

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 89

Lincoln: 12

Natrona: 46

Niobrara: 0

Park: 40

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 26

Teton: 30

Uinta: 38

Washakie: 3

Weston: 2

Total: 464

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16

Albany: 47

Big Horn: 27

Campbell: 74

Carbon: 17

Converse: 17

Crook: 9

Fremont: 360

Goshen: 8

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 242

Lincoln: 37

Natrona: 148

Niobrara: 1

Park: 80

Platte: 3

Sheridan: 29

Sublette: 7

Sweetwater: 147

Teton: 148

Uinta: 175

Washakie: 38

Weston: 3

Total 1,644

Incerase on the day: One in Albany, one in Big Horn, one in Carbon, one in Crook, four in Fremont, three in Laramie, one in Lincoln, two in Natrona, three in Park, two in Sheridan, one in Sublette, one in Sweetwter, 11 in Teton, seven in Uinta.

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16

Albany: 7

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 19

Carbon: 14

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 53

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 117

Lincoln: 8

Natrona: 25

Niobrara: 1

Park: 9

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 9

Sublette: 4

Sweetwater: 11

Teton: 33

Uinta: 42

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 382

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16

Albany: 34

Big Horn: 12

Campbell: 71

Carbon: 22

Converse: 27

Crook: 7

Fremont: 316

Goshen: 8

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 19

Laramie: 268

Lincoln: 33

Natrona: 126

Niobrara: 2

Park: 49

Platte 4

Sheridan: 26

Sublette: 9

Sweetwater: 130

Teton: 150

Uinta: 179

Washakie: 35

Weston: 1

Total: 1,540

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.