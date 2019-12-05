RIVERTON (WNE) — A social media account containing child pornography images could land a Riverton man in prison for 22 years.
Michael Duane Woodward, 26, has been under Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation scrutiny since social media website “Tumblr” drew its attention to possible child pornography content on one of its users’ accounts.
“Specifically,” court documents state, “the report indicated that Tumblr personnel discovered that the account of Tumblr user ‘amituteporn’ contained 13 images believed to be child pornography.”
Tumblr personnel discovered the images around July 8 and provided additional information to authorities, including an IP audit of the account. DCI took the investigation from there.
Further investigation of the Tumblr account, now linked to Woodward, revealed 14 images of prepubescent, female subjects; DCI categorized 13 of the images as “pornographic.”
On Nov. 7, DCI agents and the Riverton Police Department executed a search warrant which Riverton Circuit Court Judge Wesley Roberts granted, enabling them to search Woodward and his residence.
When shown a photo of the preteen girls, Woodward “recognized the image immediately” and admitted to possessing child pornography, and to sharing child pornography with another Tumblr user. He also explained that he had first discovered the images on another Tumblr member’s blog page, documents state.
Charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children, Woodward now faces two felony-level allegations.
