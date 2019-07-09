SHERIDAN (WNE) — A new program that officially began earlier this month could serve as a catalyst for Wyoming towns and community colleges. Wyoming Works was approved by the Wyoming Legislature this spring and went into effect July 1. The program is designed to allow more citizens to receive certifications in industries in short supply, particularly in technical fields.
The Legislature approved $5 million in funding for the next two years to help two-year colleges attract students, expand existing programs and begin new offerings. Of that total, $3 million will go toward individual student grants — essentially scholarships — and $2 million will be used by colleges to buy equipment and hire instructors.
The money is distributed among the state’s seven community colleges, meaning Sheridan College will have about $300,000 in student grants to award per year.
Wyoming Works allows for a maximum grant of $1,680 per student per semester for up to six semesters. The new program will most likely impact adults returning to college or adults several years past high school who have not yet attended college.
Eligibility requirements include being a Wyoming resident, U.S. citizen and meeting certain GPA and class time thresholds. Students attending school through Wyoming Works must also not be eligible for the Hathaway Scholarship, meaning they need to be at least four years out of high school.
Sheridan College currently has 34 programs that qualify for Wyoming Works funding. The potential also exists for new, potentially non-credit programs that can originate at Sheridan College as early as October. New programs must end with industry certifications but do not need to lead toward a degree, a unique aspect of Wyoming Works.
