SHERIDAN (WNE) — The historic Spear-O-Wigwam property has been purchased by five Wyoming men.
Steve Sessions, Todd Sessions, Kevin Sessions, Curt Symons and Carl Symons closed the deal Monday at Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc.
Northern Wyoming Community College District previously owned Spear-O. The district purchased it in 2011 for $650,000; Monday’s purchase closed for $800,000.
The new owners, all Wyoming natives, intend to allow the public access to the property. They hope people will stay overnight and “have an experience that brings happiness and joy for memories that last a lifetime,” according to a press release.
Possible events the new owners envision for the property include “family reunions, company retreats, weddings, church groups, education associations and other kinds of social events.”
Currently, a web presence including details such as pricing and scheduling for the property does not exist, but the buyers said it is forthcoming.
Some activities Spear-O intends to offer its guests include a varied list of outdoor recreation including “canoeing, hiking, biking, ATV, UTVs, (world-class) fishing, horseback riding, snowmobiling and more.”
Owners did not share a timeline indicating when these activities will be available.
Spear-O will reopen in May of this year, but owners said not all potential activities will be available at time of opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.