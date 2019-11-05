CHEYENNE (WNE) — At the request of Cheyenne City Council members, a resolution about how the city will repay Bloomberg Philanthropies was brought forward at Monday’s Finance Committee meeting under “other business.”
The resolution doesn’t bring anything new to the situation, but will put the repayment of the grant before the council.
“Everything this resolution contemplates is already in the works,” City Attorney Mike O’Donnell said.
In spring 2018, the city received a $100,000 Mayor’s Challenge grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies to create a website that would connect owners of underdeveloped properties with developers.
The city spent about $43,000 on the project before its expiration in October 2018. After that, about $23,000 was charged to the grant by the mayor’s office for expenses such as Christmas decorations for city hall and the mayor’s travel. The city is in the process of paying back that $23,000 for improper use, along with about $33,000 worth of unused funds.
The money spent using the grant is in the process of being reclassified to be charged to the mayor’s discretionary fund.
The city will repay Bloomberg Philanthropies by way of purchase order, and the purchase order was presented to Council President Rocky Case to sign last week. With his signature, the order would’ve gone through as a done deal.
“This needs to go before the governing body and the public,” Case said.
Mayor Marian Orr said the resolution is a way for Case to drag out the process even further.
“There’s absolutely no reason for this to come forward as a resolution,” Orr said.
