JACKSON (WNE) — After violating a probation requirement that he not interact with minors, a 19-year-old Jackson man will serve up to six years in prison for sexual exploitation of children.
Earlier this year Zach Ladnier, who has lived in Teton County since he was 16, reached a plea agreement that spared him the sexual exploitation conviction and registration as a sex offender. But after law enforcement officers caught him with minors twice in one week this past summer, Teton County District Court Judge Timothy Day had no trouble with his verdict Wednesday.
“This is going to be short,” Day said. “You only get so many do-overs, Mr. Ladnier. I’m sorry you put yourself in this position, I’m sorry you put the court in this position, and I’m sorry you put all the victims in the sad place that they are.”
Ladnier, originally of Alabama, was arrested in December following a months-long investigation that uncovered photos on his phone that “appeared to be underage children in sexually explicit situations,” according to court records. Police also found methamphetamine and marijuana edibles during his arrest.
For those offenses, he was sentenced in May to serve six months in Teton County Jail. He received credit for the time he had already served and got out a few weeks later.
