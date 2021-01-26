CHEYENNE — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne announced Monday that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has issued a “canonical rebuke” of former Bishop Joseph Hart after reviewing allegations of sexual abuse, but said his guilt was not proven with "moral certitude."

Hart has been dogged for decades by accusations that he sexually abused children, including children in Cheyenne during his tenure as Bishop of the Cheyenne Diocese from 1976-2001.

In the early 1990s, Hart was accused of sexually abusing boys, with some victims saying he had abused them since the early 1960s in his previous diocese in Kansas City, Missouri. Hart denied those allegations. But the church settled with 10 men who said they were abused by Hart.

In 2002, after a year-and-a-half-long investigation, Hart was formally charged and investigated for sexually abusing children by the Cheyenne Police Department.

However, after one alleged victim stopped cooperating with the investigation, CPD Lt. Jeff Schultz declared the allegations were "without merit and that therefore the case must be unfounded.” Hart’s case was also handed off to Natrona County District Attorney Kevin Meenan because of a conflict of interest within the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Meenan concurred with Schulz.

Hart, who retired in 2001, again denied the allegations against him.

In late 2018, the case against Hart was reopened, with the Diocese getting involved following an internal investigation that turned up new evidence to support the 2002 claims.

In June of 2019, the Diocese released the names of 10 priests and one bishop – Hart – who’d served in Wyoming and faced “substantiated accusations” of sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults dating back to late 1950s.

“A substantiated allegation,” explained current Bishop Steven Biegler, “is one which has been determined to have reasonable probability or even certainty based on a convincing level of proof. When these elements are absent, the allegation is unconfirmed and lacks substantiation.”

The Diocese’s findings were developed from an investigation of more than 300 files of Catholic clergy going back to 1950. An expert investigator, a Catholic lawyer who’d investigated more than 200 allegations of sexual abuse for other many dioceses, found incidents of clerical sexual abuse had occurred between 1957 and 2003 with 29 minors and one vulnerable adult in Cheyenne.

In August of 2019, the Diocese announced it had received credible evidence that Hart had abused at least two young boys while in Cheyenne. Two more survivors came forward after that announcement with credible accounts, according to the Diocese.

Hart repeatedly denied the accusations, often citing the 2002 investigation that found “no evidence” of such abuse.

By late 2019, the case was still open, and CPD was still pursuing leads. A CPD spokesman said the difficulty with the case was the fact that the crimes took place decades ago. Wyoming has no statute of limitations for sexually abusing a minor, but noted that if enough evidence was gathered, Hart could still face charges.

According to the Diocese’ news release about the rebuke and definitive decree – the church did not share the formal document – the ongoing case “has reached its conclusion.”

A Judicial Vicar and Diocesan Review Board – composed of people with backgrounds in law enforcement; school administration; a Doctor of Psychology; a pediatrician; a psychotherapist, who treats sexually abused children; and a judge, who was a criminal prosecutor for 13 years involving crimes against children, primarily child sexual abuse – considered the six “substantiated allegations” against Hart. The board judged that proper procedures were followed, and agreed that the church needed to report credible allegations to law enforcement.

Their findings were then presented to a Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), which the Diocese says has “competence for coming to a final decision in such cases." The CDF then issued a definitive decree, which found:

The CDF determined Hart had numerous “delicts” (violations of the law) of the sixth commandment with minors under age 16 and of solicitation in confession. These included accusations involving 11 males and one female.

The CDF determined Hart was exonerated of seven of these accusations. Five other accusations “could not be proven with moral certitude.” As a result, Hart’s guilt “was not proven with moral certitude, which is held to be equivalent to ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,’ the legal standard of proof required to impose a criminal conviction." According to the news release, "These findings do not equate to innocence; rather, a high burden of proof has not been met."

Two additional accusations against Hart could not be considered because the boys involved were 16 and 17 years old, beyond the age of Canon Law “delicts” at the time.

“As a matter of record,” the CDF’s findings continue, “it should be noted that the decree made no mention of assessing one credible allegation of a male under 16 years of age, which the Diocese of Cheyenne reported to the CDF.”

However, the CDF issued a “canonical rebuke” to Hart “... for his flagrant lack of prudence as a priest and bishop for being alone with minors in his private residence and on various trips, which could have been potential occasions endangering the ‘obligation to observe continence’ and that would ‘give rise to scandal among the faithful.’”

Hart was further rebuked for his “disregard of the urgent requests that he refrain from public engagements that would cause scandal among the faithful due to the numerous accusations against him and the civil and canonical investigations and processes being conducted in his regard.”

Finally, in the rebuke, the CDF reminded Hart that the restrictions placed on him forbidding any contact with “minors, youth, seminarians and vulnerable adults” and from participating in any “public celebration of the Liturgy.”

“Today, I want the survivors to know that I support and believe you,” Bishop Biegler wrote in the news release issued Monday. “I understand that this announcement will not bring closure to the survivors, their family members, Bishop Hart and all those affected. I will continue to work and pray for their healing and for all involved in these painful and distressing matters.

"In the Diocese of Cheyenne, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect the most vulnerable and to accompany those who have been harmed on a journey of healing,” he continued.

Biegler noted that anyone who has suffered sexual abuse should contact a local law enforcement agency or the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Upon notification of authorities, or if you have questions, contact Chancellor Jean Chrostoski at 307-638-1530, ext. 105 (jchrostoski@dioceseofcheyenne.org) or Victim Assistance Coordinator Mary Adams at 307-220-0485.

According to USA Today, as many as 6,400 priests, brothers and Catholic school workers have been accused of sexual misconduct. Because of statute of limitations laws across the country, most will not face criminal prosecution.