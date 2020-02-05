CHEYENNE – One parent’s effort to remove from school libraries a book they said “praises normalization of the LGBTQ community” has officially failed.
“As superintendent, I want to inform the board that I am accepting the committee’s recommendation to retain ‘Drama’ in all school libraries and classrooms with no restrictions,” Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown told the school board at its regularly scheduled Monday night meeting.
Brown’s statement came four days after a reported 109 people packed into a conference room at Laramie County Community College to offer public comment to the District Reconsideration Committee, which reviews curriculum and library materials.
The reconsideration committee voted 7-0 Thursday to keep the book in all school libraries. According to Brown, a parent could have appealed the committee’s decision to him, but since he officially accepted the recommendation Monday night, the decision is now final.
The committee’s ruling followed a string of emotional testimonies, both for and against retaining “Drama,” a graphic novel by Raina Telgemeier that tells the story of a middle-schooler named Callie’s involvement with the production of “Moon Over Mississippi.”
That conversation started with a comment from Josh Covill, the parent who launched the original complaint in November, in which he wrote that the book “takes away parents’ rights to teach morals and values.”
