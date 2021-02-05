Man arrested in last summer’s horse shootings
EVANSTON (WNE) — A 37-year-old Evanston man was arrested by the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 31 on felony charges of cruelty to animals.
The arrest of Justin Berry was related to an incident that occurred in the summer of 2020, when multiple horses were shot at a residence in Evanston.
According to a sheriff’s office report, bullets were found in three horses, two of which died from their wounds.
Kay Dunford, the owner of the horses, said one horse that had been killed was once a racing horse that was raising a foal; he estimated her value at a minimum of $6,000.
The second deceased horse was also raising a foal and was valued at approximately $15,000, according to the report.
Information from the Dunford’s neighbors gave Deputy Kerby Barker cause to obtain a search warrant for Berry’s residence. Berry’s wife, Erin Mielke, told deputies Berry had been angry about a rumor that their neighbor was going to put approximately 150 horses on the property behind their residence.
Berry denied shooting at horses and said he had been shooting a .22 rifle in the backyard.
On Jan. 20, the sheriff’s office was notified that the two bullets collected from the second horse were “identified as having been fired from the Ruger rifle” taken from Berry’s home.
Uinta County Attorney Loretta Howieson-Kallas has charged Berry with three counts of felony animal cruelty. If convicted, Berry faces up to two years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines for each count.
———
Teton County drops to red, or high, COVID-19 risk level
JACKSON (WNE) – The Teton County Health Department lowered the COVID-19 community danger level to red, or high-risk, on Thursday.
That is an improvement from the purple, or critical, risk level put in place when the county surged to record high cases in January.
“I’m relieved several of our metrics have been improving in recent days, but it’s important to remember COVID transmission in our community remains quite high,” epidemiologist Shane Yu said in a health department news release.
Teton County remains the hardest-hit in Wyoming. Despite being the ninth most populous, Teton County leads the state in active infections with 193 lab-confirmed and probable cases reported Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health. Of those cases, 38 new lab-confirmed infections were reported in the past 24 hours.
Overall, the county saw 384 new active cases in the two-week period from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1, a 29% decrease from the previous fortnight, which had 540 new active cases, the county news release said. The test positivity rate and number of hospitalizations have also decreased.
To accompany the lowered risk level, Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell rescinded one of his variances to state health orders. Bars and restaurants are no longer required to close at 10 p.m.
He also rescinded his recommendation that people gather only with people in their households.
However, a variance to state order No. 2 that limits indoor gatherings to 10 people, with some exceptions, remains in place.
The drop to the red, high-risk level, according to the Teton County Health Department press release, doesn’t mean conditions are not still dangerous.
———
Beartusk agrees to plead guilty to second-degree murder
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Fourth Judicial District Court vacated the April jury trial for Dana Beartusk, who has agreed to plead guilty to three counts of second degree murder.
Beartusk signed a plea agreement with the state in January, agreeing to plead guilty to the lesser charges. Originally, Beartusk faced three counts of first degree murder in connection to the deaths of Angelina Beartusk, Seana Fisher and Mochdaveyano Fisher in March 2020.
Beartusk will appear in court Tuesday for a change of plea hearing.
The only stipulation included in the plea agreement was the amendment of the charges in exchange for the guilty pleas. Defense and prosecuting attorneys will make sentencing recommendations before the court.
Second degree murder carries a penalty of at least 20 years imprisonment and up to life imprisonment.
According to court documents and initial reports of the crimes, Sheridan County Dispatch received a call from a Montana resident and relative of Beartusk March 29, 2020, reporting Beartusk had killed three individuals at a residence in Big Horn. Beartusk had then allegedly left the residence and traveled to Montana, where he was later arrested and extradited to Sheridan County.
In a pretrial briefing, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said friends and family had expressed concern about some of Beartusk’s comments regarding family issues, multiple social media posts, the purchase of firearms and a fantasy about killing people.
