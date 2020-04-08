LARAMIE (WNE) - Renovation of the Albany County Courthouse is set to cease until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Contractor Arcon Inc. began work on creating a new north entrance for the courthouse last summer.
“I can certainly understand and appreciate Arcon’s concern for all those involved,” County Commissioner Terri Jones said during the Tuesday meeting of the county board.
During the meeting, county engineer Bill Gorman said that the contractor will likely stop construction for 30-60 days.
“They’ve been plugging along up until now trying to get as much done as they can, but now it’s becoming a little bit more dangerous for the employees to be working in close proximity,” Gorman said.
When finished, the renovation will change how the public enters the building.
After construction is complete, all other doors will be locked to the public. People entering the building will need to come through the north entrance and pass through a security check.
