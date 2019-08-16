RAWLINS (WNE) – Carbon County residents needing emergency services are now able to text their situation to dispatchers at the Rawlins Police Department, according to a RPD press release.
The RPD announced that it is now offering Text-to-911 services for Carbon County through the newest technology. Implementation for Verizon Wireless, Union Wireless and Sprint was completed on Friday. T-Mobile and AT&T customers should expect implementation in the near future.
Text-to-911 is intended primarily for use in specific emergency scenarios:
For an individual who is speech, or hearing, impaired.
For a person who is unable to call 911 due to a medical emergency that renders them unable to speak.
In the event of a crime such as a home invasion where speaking might give away the location of a person hiding, or in an abduction situation; or,
In domestic violence situations where it’s not safe to make a voice call.
When determining whether to make voice call or send a text keep the following in mind:
Callers should text 911 only when calling is not an option.
Texting is not always instantaneous, which means it may take slightly longer to dispatch emergency services in a text-to-911 situation.
Providing location information and nature of the emergency in the first text message is imperative, since the Rawlins Police Department Communications Center may not receive location information and will not be able to speak with the person sending the text.
Text abbreviations or slang should never be used so that the message is as clear as possible.
