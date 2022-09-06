East HS student killed, three hurt in car crash
CHEYENNE (WNE) — One student from Cheyenne’s East High School was killed and three other teenagers from East were seriously hurt in a single vehicle accident Sunday night, according to local authorities.
The incident reportedly occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on East Lincolnway, just in front of the McDonald’s on East Lincolnway.
As the 16-year-old driver of a Ford Taurus was apparently speeding and also “switching lanes” on the street, “he spun out of control into the parking lot” of the McDonald’s, the Cheyenne Police Department’s spokesperson said by phone Monday.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to local officials, including the CPD’s spokesperson Alexandra Farkas.
The other three local teens who were in the car at the time of the crash were taken by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Farkas reported.
“All of their injuries were considered serious,” she said.
There was no immediate update from CRMC on those kids’ medical conditions.
It is not thought that alcohol or drugs were involved, Farkas said.
The names of all four teens involved in the car crash were not immediately released, in keeping with a heightened standard of privacy for those under the age of 18.
It appears the Ford Taurus “was traveling east on Lincolnway at a high rate of speed and attempted to cross lanes,” CPD noted in its announcement early Monday afternoon. “The driver then lost control of the vehicle and entered the McDonald’s parking lot, striking a curb and rolling the vehicle. The crash ended as the Taurus landed on a handicap parking pillar. The driver was ejected during the incident.”
The case remains under investigation.
This story was published on Sept. 6, 2022.
———
Idaho smoke blankets Jackson Hole
JACKSON (WNE) —The smoke that blanketed skies Monday morning in Jackson Hole is expected to persist through Wednesday, the result of strong winds that spread smoke east from the 5,450-acre Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho.
“It was really windy out there,” said Jason Straub, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton. “The flow was pretty much straight east into northwest Wyoming.”
The Ross Fork Fire is burning in the Sawtooth National Forest northwest of Sun Valley. The same winds that caused the fire to spread Sunday and carry smoke toward Jackson Hole prompted a red flag warning in the Tetons that lasted until 8 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service cautioned that low humidities, hot temperatures and gusty winds could create “erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.”
With the exception of Yellowstone National Park, where fire danger is “high,” fire danger in Jackson Hole is “moderate,” a designation that land managers in the area have maintained since early August, when colder temperatures and precipitation led them to downgrade fire risk.
In August, the town of Jackson saw 3.65 inches of rain, more than triple the normal 1.14 inches for the late-summer month.
But the monsoonal precipitation eased off in the latter half of the month, and no rain has fallen in Jackson since Aug. 27, according to data from the National Weather Service’s Jackson climate station.
Straub said a red flag warning could be reinstated Thursday when the forecast predicts that winds will return to 20 or 30 miles per hour. Dry conditions, he said, will still be in place, but a cold front may move through the region, bringing down temperatures Friday and through the weekend.
“That would help alleviate fire conditions,” Straub said.
This story was published on Sept. 6, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.