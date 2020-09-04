JACKSON (WNE) — A new analysis finds that Wyoming teacher pay is the 15th best in the country.
Market research website Business.org ranked each state by average teacher pay compared to the average salary of all jobs. Wyoming came in 15th, with teacher pay 2.7% below the state’s average salary.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Wyoming is the 15th best state for teachers.
“While our rankings factor in pay, there are a lot of other things that can contribute to the happiness and well-being of our nation’s educators,” the website says, “like health and safety procedures, benefits and classroom size.”
New York ranked first with its $85,889 average teacher wage that’s 11.5% above the state’s average salary of $77,058. In contrast, teachers in Virginia made $52,466, 28% below the average salary of $72,833.
In 42 states and the District of Columbia, teachers make less than the average salary. That includes Wyoming, where teachers average $58,618, compared to the state’s average salary of $60,252.
