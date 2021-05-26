Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.