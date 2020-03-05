CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two people are being charged in federal court for allegedly trafficking meth and other drugs through Cheyenne on Interstate 25 on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Neoal Guyeal Hayes and Iesha Monique Dembo are both being charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents:
On Feb. 29, law enforcement identified Hayes and Dembo driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade southbound on I-25 near the Central Avenue exit in Cheyenne. The two continued driving to Thornton, Colorado, and law enforcement established surveillance on the vehicle.
Later that day, Hayes and Dembo drove the car back through Cheyenne, and a Cheyenne Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of I-25 and Interstate 80. The vehicle was driving 74 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.
Officers also knew that Hayes had a suspended Colorado driver's license, and Hayes was driving the car. A police K9 was able to detect the smell of a controlled substance coming from the car and began searching the vehicle.
Officers found 0.7 grams of suspected heroin on Hayes, and found a black duffel bag and backpack behind the driver's seat of the car. In the duffel bag were more than five pounds of suspected meth in six Ziploc-style bags, and 10 grams of suspected heroin in a sandwich bag.
