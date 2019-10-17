CHEYENNE (WNE) — The former Cheyenne travel agent accused of stealing thousands from his clients has been arrested by Cheyenne Police and is currently in the Laramie County jail.
Brian Box, 48, was arrested on suspicion of 25 counts of felony theft, seven counts of misdemeanor theft, seven counts of check fraud and two counts of credit card fraud. He allegedly stole $125,000 from 34 people in late 2018 and early 2019.
Box was the chief operator of the travel agency in Frontier Mall that went by the names of Top Travel and The Outdoor Pursuit. The business focused on hunting and fishing trips.
Police found out about the fraud when several customers reported they had paid for their trips through the company, and the trips had been cancelled without their knowledge or a refund. The travel agency is no longer in business.
Investigators determined Box was allegedly keeping the trip deposits customers made for himself after he cancelled the trips without their knowledge. He was also accused of keeping the refunds from the trips.
Many of the people in the case didn’t know their trips had been cancelled until they contacted the airlines and hotels directly.
A warrant for Box was issued in January, and he was arrested in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Sept. 21. He was brought to the Laramie County jail on Monday.
