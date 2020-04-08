SHERIDAN (WNE) — A Sheridan doctor in the U.S. Navy Reserve is being deployed to New York City to assist with the government’s COVID-19 crisis response amid an influx of cases and fatalities.
Dr. Cheryl Varner, an ear, nose and throat specialist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, received her orders Saturday and left Monday for a two-week training in an undisclosed location, after which she will go directly to New York.
“I don’t know much about what I’m walking into, but I am taking care of COVID patients,” she said Saturday evening.
Varner has been in the U.S. Navy her “entire adult life,” she told The Press. When she was younger, she worked as a hospital corpsman, then as a medical officer with a Marine unit as a battalion surgeon. The doctor joined the Navy Reserve in 2001 and has worked at SMH for the last nine years.
However, for the last several weeks, Varner has drawn on her military experience by working with Sheridan County’s Incident Command, serving as a back-up for both Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter and SMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger. The team’s regimented structure, with a clear chain of command, was a good fit for Varner.
“She is well-versed in this kind of crisis management, emergency management activity,” SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said. “To lose her is a blow for the hospital, but the skills she has are really well-suited for what she’s going to be doing in New York. They’ve got a huge need. They need people like her to be able to do the things they need to get done.”
