CHEYENNE (WNE) — Rex Wilde is no stranger to Wyoming’s political scene.
Wilde has mounted several campaigns over the past decade, running twice for governor as well as for mayor of Cheyenne in 2016. All of his bids were unsuccessful at the primary stage, with the most competitive attempt coming in his 2014 run for the U.S. Senate. In that Democratic primary, Wilde came in second, losing by about 4,000 votes.
Wilde, who has lived in Cheyenne since 1981, hopes to build on those campaigns in his bid for one of Wyoming’s U.S. Senate seats this year. After retiring from his career as a cabinet maker, he has more time to focus on campaigning, which won’t look the same amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had some venues set up where I was going to have quite a few people come to them, but that’s probably not the right thing to do,” Wilde said in an interview. “It’s going to be tougher, but it’s going to be the same tough foray for the rest of the people running for the Senate, too.”
Wilde said his campaign centers on three priorities: water rights, tourism and marijuana legalization. From Wilde’s view, the state has not been fully tapping into its water resources ever since the 1922 Colorado River Compact, a seven-state agreement governing the allocation of water in the river basin.
