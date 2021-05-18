The death of a Sweetwater County woman has been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the older woman died within the last week, bringing the number of Wyoming deaths tied to COVID to 713.
The announcement came as the state said it received reports of 77 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Due to a malfunction in the Health Department’s website, the number of recoveries reported to the state Tuesday was not available.
