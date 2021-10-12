The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined Tuesday, falling by 65.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state received reports of 275 new laboratory-confirmed cases Tuesday, along with 208 new probable cases.
The number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 509 to leave the state with 3,169 active cases, a drop of 65 from Monday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 636; Campbell County had 291; Laramie County had 260; Fremont had 248; Uinta had 210; Sheridan had 209; Park had 186; Sweetwater had 147; Goshen had 129; Washakie had 121; Lincoln had 110; Albany had 92; Converse had 83; Big Horn had 77; Sublette had 68; Platte had 63; Carbon had 59; Weston had 45; Teton had 42; Johnson had 33; Crook had 32; Niobrara had 20, and Hot Springs had eight.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 95,620 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 91,371 have recovered.
