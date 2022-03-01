The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell below 400 on Tuesday, dropping by 251 from Monday.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received reports of 56 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with 27 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 311, leaving the state with 314 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 62; Fremont County had 36; Natrona County had 34; Teton had 25; Sweetwater had 20; Campbell had 19; Albany had 18; Sheridan had 16; Goshen had 15; Carbon had 14; Platte had nine; Uinta had eight; Hot Springs and Sublette had six; Lincoln had five; Big Horn and Crook had four; Park, Washakie and Weston had three; Niobrara had two and Converse and Johnson had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,184 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 153,129 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals also fell on Tuesday, dropping by four to total 43.
The highest number of patients was being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, while 15 patients were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.