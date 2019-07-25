JACKSON (WNE) — A third person has died following the July 16 crash in Grand Teton National Park.
Dorothy Ashby, 78, was a passenger in the Nissan Xterra involved in the accident. She had been moved, along with Brian and Catherine Aubuchon, to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following the crash. She died Monday morning.
The wreck killed Craig Edward Aubuchon, 65, of Town and Country, Missouri, and Carol Lynn Roemer, 68, of Riverton, who was driving the SUV that Aubuchon’s rental minivan collided with. The accident closed the highway four hours.
Coleen Niemann, the hospital’s director of marketing, said Brian and Catherine Aubuchon were discharged after spending several days in the hospital.
Investigators with Wyoming Highway Patrol and Grand Teton National Park are still trying to figure out what caused Craig Aubuchon to cross the centerline of Highway 89 into oncoming traffic. Trooper Todd Baxter previously told the News&Guide he wanted to speak with the passengers in the cars. He said Tuesday that the investigation was ongoing.
Two children under 2 years old were also in the minivan, Baxter said. One of them sustained a broken leg, but they are both OK. They were taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where their parents were flown.
