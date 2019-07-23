CHEYENNE (WNE) — A portion of the condemned Hitching Post Inn property could soon be under city ownership.
During Monday's Cheyenne City Council meeting, members voted 8-2 to approve a proposed land purchase and sale agreement between the city and Victory Real Estate Management LLC.
Under the agreement, the city would pay $329,630 for 209,955 square feet of property in the easement portion south of the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, as well as buildings 5 and 6, the two northern-most hotel buildings on the property.
In the event remediation and abatement are necessary, the purchase contract states, Victory Real Estate Management would contribute an amount not exceeding $200,000 toward any matching funds or other abatement costs.
But council members voted 9-1 to amend the proposal deal to require the seller to execute a $750,000 promissory note and mortgage to the city upon the sale of the remaining property not conveyed in the proposed city purchase.
Council member Dicky Shanor, who introduced the amendment, said it was "fiscally irresponsible" to end up paying $1.1 million more than the appraised value of the easement property for remediation.
What was once a center of Cheyenne society and an informal dormitory for state legislators during winter sessions away from home is now just a set of boarded-up buildings on the city's west side.
The hotel filed for bankruptcy in 2009, and a fire destroyed its front building in 2010.
In 2013, a partner in a new ownership group pleaded guilty to arson, and two years later, the then-owner pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.
