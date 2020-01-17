DOUGLAS (WNE) — The Douglas School District is running out of ideas on how to tackle the ballooning amount of unpaid school lunch debt on the books.
“Three years ago, the unpaid balance was $9,000 school-wide,” school Nutritional Services Director Monty Gilbreath said. “The debt has accrued over the years and, as of January 2020, the unpaid balance is $45,000.”
According to Gilbreath and Superintendent Paige Fenton-Hughes, the school board has been struggling with getting the unpaid balance to a zero for the past two years, but instead the amount has grown.
The school trustees have been scratching their heads, trying to come up with ideas on how to fix the issue.
The price for a student’s school lunch at the primary, intermediate and upper elementary schools is $3.15, while the price at the middle and high school is $3.45.
The prices for the reduced lunch program is $.40 which is 86% lower than the standard price per student.
“We have tried everything,” Fenton-Hughes said. “If a student’s balance is negative, parents receive an automated courtesy call. We send out text messages and emails and will send a form home with the student each week.”
Principals at all Douglas schools have been calling the parents direct and certified letters are sent out to parents who have balances of $75 or higher.
The unpaid lunch debt is covered every year by the general fund, which means that those funds aren’t available for other programs like sports, music, theater or speech and debate, according to Fenton-Hughes.
