The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell again Monday, marking the fourth time in five days the number of people sick with laboratory-confirmed or probable cases declined.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed new reports of 1,456 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable coronavirus pushed the number of active cases down by 640.
The department reported it saw 801 new confirmed cases Monday, along with 15 new probable cases. However, recoveries exceeded the new case numbers, leaving the state with 8,612 active cases.
Natrona County had 1892 confirmed cases; Laramie County had 1,322; Campbell had 869; Albany had 734; Fremont had 638; Sheridan had 587; Sweetwater had 473; Goshen had 349; Uinta had 272; Washakie had 203; Teton had 189; Lincoln had 175; Park had 173; Johnson had 138; Carbon had 115; Platte had 93; Sublette had 82; Hot Springs had 69; Converse had 63; Big Horn had 59; Weston had 56; Crook had 35, and Niobrara had 26.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The Health Department said new confirmed cases were reported in 21 of the state’s counties. Natrona County saw the highest number of new cases at 192. Laramie County had 153.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total of such cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 29,053.
The increase of 15 brought the number of probable cases seen since the pandemic began to 4,252. A probable case is one where the patient has symptoms of coronavirus and has been exposed to someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
With the new reports of recoveries on Monday, the total number of people to recover from confirmed or probable coronavirus cases since March stood at 24,478.
