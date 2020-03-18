SHERIDAN (WNE) — Three Sheridan Police Department patrol officers responded to a report of a male subject stabbing and choking a female victim in an apartment around 11:17 p.m. Monday.
The female reporting party told law enforcement the male stabbed a female subject with a knife, according to SPD Lt. Travis Koltiska.
The reporting party told officers she removed the knife from the man’s hand as he was choking the alleged victim. Patrol officers entered the apartment after hearing yelling coming from within, and observed the man on top of the female, choking her, and a “significant amount” of blood covering both subjects, Koltiska said. An officer deployed a taser, ending the assault, when the man refused commands to get off the female victim. The reporting party was treated for minor lacerations.
The alleged victim was conscious when officers arrived but sustained stab wounds and lacerations, Koltiska said. All parties were transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment. As of early Tuesday morning, the victim is in stable condition, Koltiska said.
Pursuant to investigation of the incident, the man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and reckless endangering.
Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said the man was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday and remains incarcerated at the Sheridan County Detention Center. Koltiska said alcohol was involved in the incident, which began as a verbal disagreement and escalated to physical altercation. The investigation remains ongoing.
